RonaldOMG Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Lifestyle, Family, Girlfriend And More

This article we’re discussing RonaldOMG who is an infamous Canadian YouTuber Star and Social media superstar. He uploads mostly videos of Fortnite as well as Minecraft to the Youtube channel. He comes from the Christian family. He is famous as the creator of the RonaldOMG channel.

RonaldOMG Biography (Age, Profession, Lifestyle)

Who is RonaldOMG?

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Ronald Kurzawa Other Name RonaldOMG Profession Youtuber Star, and social media celebrity Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 13 years old Height 4 Feet 8 Inches (approx) Weight 38 Kg (approx) Eye Colour Not Known Hair Colour Not Known Shoe Size Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 3 September 2008 Birth Place Canada Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christian Nationality Canadian School Name Sotogrande High School College Name Not Known Qualification Not Known Family Profile Father Name Freddy Kurzawa Mother Name Not Known Siblings Karina Career Source Of Income YouTube Appeared In Not Known Net Worth, Salary $500 000 (approx)

RonaldOMG Early Life (Career, Achievements, Birthplace)

He attended the Sotogrande School of High School. He was awarded numerous awards throughout his life. His social media profiles have a huge fan base with millions of fans. If you have more information of his biography Wiki, Age and Latest Pics read on this article.

RonaldOMG Family (Mother Name, Father Name)

RonaldOMG Relationship Status (Girlfriend/Wife Name)

Everyone who is die-hard fans of RonaldOMG , who all follow this page and get to know the Love Story, affair, Girlfriend’s Name in this article. According to the source of the information RonaldOMG. His status as a relationship is not married. His girlfriend’s name isn’t listed. If you’re looking for more information about his age, height and life style, personal life family, and more, continue by reading the following page.

RonaldOMG Height, Weight, Measurements

Some Amazing Facts About RonaldOMG

FAQ About RonaldOMG

Q.1 Who is RonaldOMG?

ans. He is a well-known Canadian YouTuber Star and a social media celebrity.

Q.2 What is the Age of the RonaldOMG ?

Ans. He is a 13 year old person.

Q.3 Is RonaldOMG Father’s Name?

Ans. Freddy Kurzawa.