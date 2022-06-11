Djavi Alexandra Death [Passed Away In Goa], Wiki, Bio, Death Reason And Facts

Djavi Alexandra Death— Djavi is one of the most well-known Indian Model and Actress. This blog will provide all the details about her life and work as her family details, their boyfriend’s details, Etc. The entire information is available on this page.

Djavi Alexandra Death

Russian Model Alexandra Djavi, who acted in the Tamil film “Kaanchana 3,” was discovered hanging in a rented home situated in Goa’s Siolim on the 18th of August. She lived with her boyfriend at the home. While Goa police believe it could be suicide but they are still waiting to hear the report of the postmortem. The police later said that Alexandra was “mentally disturbed” and was taking medication. According to the official at the police station that she was ‘without her lover, Alexandra committed suicide by by hanging herself on the ceiling fan’s hook in the kitchen, wearing the help of a red sari.

When her boyfriend walked into the residence, he saw the main door locked from inside, with there was no sign of response from the dead. In the 20th of August on the 20th, Goa police claimed that there was no involvement in the incident. On the other hand the model-actress of 24 years in the year 2019 had lodged a complaint with photographer Chennai in connection with sexual harassment. Alexandra claimed that the photographer was trying to get sexual favors for clicking photographs and was later taken into custody. The Greater Chennai police said that they will assist the Goa police with any information regarding the case in 2019.

Djavi Alexandra Wiki

Ri Djavi Alexandra was born on the 30th Jan 1997, in India. As a professional, she works as an Indian model, artist, actress and model. Her career began with the Tamil film Kanchana 3 directed by Raghava Lawrence. In the film she takes on the most powerful character Rosy who transforms into a ghost to exact revenge. She has a large number of fans on social networks. She is a graduate of the primary school and the college in India. Their brother’s name is Andrew Ri Djavi, who is also an Indian model, actor and film actor.

Djavi Alexandra Death, Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Networth

Real Name Djavi Alexandra Nickname Djavi Profession Indian actress Famous For Kanchana 3 Instagram Go Below Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known Physical Status Age 24 Years Old Height In centimeters- 153 cm

In meters – 1.5 M

In Feet Inches-5.3 Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 110 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 30th January 1997 Birth Place India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings [Brother] Andrew Ri Djavi Children Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Indian Actress Appeared In Movies Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Djavi Alexandra Biography

Djavi Alexandra Physical Appearance

The actress has been a famous Indian actress. The height of her is 5 feet 3 inches (approx) while her weight 55kg approximately. All details will be up to date.

Djavi Alexandra Early Life & Career

Djavi Alexandra Husband/Boyfriend/Family

