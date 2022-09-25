Preet Chandi Biography, Wiki, Parents, Age, Ethnicity, Career, Husband, Net Worth, And More

Preet Chandi is an amazing individual who has accomplished a great deal in her life. She is not only an explorer, but also a physiologist, athlete, and skier. Her accomplishments are even more impressive when you consider that she is a former British army officer. Chandi started her expedition after serving for 14 years with the task force. She is the first woman of color to travel to the south pole – an incredible feat. She is also known as Polar Preet due to her successful journey to the pole. There’s no doubt that Preet Chandi is an inspirational figure who has achieved great things in her life.

Preet Chandi Wiki, Biography

Preet Chandi is a British Indian woman who was born in 1989 in the North West of England. She completed her high school study at one of London’s High Schools. She graduated from St. George’s University in London with a BSc in physiotherapy and a Master of Science degree in sports and exercise medicine from Queen Mary University of London.

Age

Full Name Preet Chandi The Profession is British Arymy Officer Nickname Preet Age is 32 years Birthday 1989 Caste Sikhism Sun Sign Not Known The Nationality in British Place of Birth North West of England Place of Residence North West of England Relationship Status Engaged Husband Name David Jarman Having Children N/A Name of School not known Name Of College St George’s University in London

Age, Biography

Preet Chanid’s zodiac sign is not known. She is a British Sikh woman and she is 32 years old as of 2021.

Preet Chandi, Father, Mother, Siblings

Preet Chandi’s parents are not publicly known at this time.

Husband, Children of Preet Chandi

Preet Chandi is engaged to David Jarman. He is a military reservist who became her fiance recently.

Ethnicity, Nationality of Preet Chandi

Preet Chandi is of Indian origin. Part of her ethnicity is mixed but she holds British Nationality.

Height and Weight of Preet Chandi

Preet Chandi’s height is 5 feet 9 inches, and her weight is not known.

The career of Preet Chandi

Preet was the first woman to walk to the south pole unaided.

She completed her 700-mile trek in just 40 days whereas she dragged a 190-pound sled for 45 days alone to complete the epic challenge.

Chandi has been a member of the Medical Regiment in the northwest of England. She started her journey to the south pole after flying to Chile.

Preet was the tennis player at the academy at a young age and she started her army job at 19 years old.

Chandi started to work as a musculoskeletal physiotherapist in December 2013 and she has served in Blanford, England as OC PCRF

Net Worth of Preet Chandi

The net worth of Preet Chandi is unknown.

