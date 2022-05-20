Vaishnavi Deshmukh Mahadik Biography, Wiki, Age, Husband, Family, Photos And More

This article will discuss Vaishnavi Mahadik, an actress and model in Indian Television. Vaishnavi Dehmukh, Pruthviraj Mahadik’s wife, was also married last December 2020. Her marriage was the largest Kolahapur Biggest Engagment ceremony. The function was attended by many celebrities, including actors and singers. This article contains information about Vaishnavi Dashmukh Mahadik Wiki, Ages, Husbands, Families, Photos, and More.

Who’s Vaishnavi Dashmukh?

Vaishnavi Deshmukh was married to Pruthviraj Mahdik. The wedding featured many singers and a dancer. This blog does not contain any personal information. We will update all details soon with the help this article. Please feel free to connect with us.

Vaishnavi Dashmukh is TikTok’s actress. You will find here complete information about Vaishnavi Deshmukh movies and Vaishnavi Deshmukh serial list. Also, you can learn more about Vaishnavi Deshmukh Mahadik education. Many people are looking for Vaishnavi Deshmukh engagement or not. Below are Vaishnavi Deshmukh’s Instagram Profile Links.

Vaishnavi Dashmukh Mahadik Biography Wiki

Vaishnavi Dashmukh was conceived in Mumbai in 1990. After finishing her secondary school education at Hari Singh Higher Secondary School, she also received her MBA in Business Management from Bharati Vidyapeeth University. She then got a job and now lives in Mumbai.

Real Name Vaishnavi Mahadik Nickname Vaishnavi Dashmukh Profession Actress Instagram Click Here Name of Husband Pruthviraj Mahadik Physical Status Age 27 years Height In centimeters- 156 cm

In meters – 1.56m

In Feet Inches -5.6 Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 155 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of birth N/A Birthplace Mumbai Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Indian Name of the School N/A College Name Nottingham University Qualifications N/A Family Profile Father Name Not known Name of the Mother Not known Siblings Not known Career Source of Income N/A Famous For Wife of Pruthviraj Mahdik Net Worth, Salary 1-2 Crore.

Physical Appearance (Age and Height)

Vaishnavi Dashmukh Mahadik is 5′ 6″ tall. After graduating, she began modeling and making videos. Her bodyweight is approximately 55 kgs and 155 lbs.

Vaishnavi Deshmukh Mahadik Family – Father, Mother Name

Vaishnavi Mahadik’s father’s surname is, but his mother’s surname is not mentioned in this blog.

Vaishnavi Mahadik Husband Pruthviraj Mahadik

Vaishnavi Dehmukh, also the wife Pruthviraj Mahdik got married last December 2020. Her marriage was the largest Kolahapur Biggest Engagement ceremony.

Favorite Things

Favorite Color – White, Black

Favourite Actress – Kareena Kapoor, Angelina Jolie

Favorite Sport Cricket

Hobbies – Photography, Dancing

Favorite Actor: Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan

Favourite Food – Pizza, Pasta, Rajma

Amazing Facts about Vaishnavi Deshmukh Mahadik

Vaishnavi Dashmukh Mahadik loves orange-colored dresses.

She is a lover of the beach so she often visits Goa and Mumbai beaches on vacation.

Her favorite. Salman Khan is the actor’s name.

Vaishnavi Dashmukh’s Favorite. Katrina Kaif is the actress.

She enjoys driving in the rainy season.

Figure Details: Her body measurements are 34-25-35.

To be fit, she regularly does yoga and exercise.

Vaishnavi Dashmukh has a net worth of 10-15 lakh.

She is a lover of dogs.

Social Media Profile

Instagram